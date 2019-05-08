Art Directors Guild Sets 2020 Date For ADG Awards

The Art Directors Guild said Wednesday that its 24th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Wilshire Grand Centre.

The date falls the same weekend as last year’s ADG Awards, where Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were among the winners in 11 competitive categories recognizing the year’s best production design in movies, TV, commercials, animated featured and music videos.

Several awards shows have had to shuffle their usual time slots thanks to the Oscars’ move up to its February 9 date in 2020, compressing the season a good three weeks. On Monday, the American Cinema Editors’ ACE Eddie Awards, which last year was the day before the ADG Awards, set its 2020 date for January 17.