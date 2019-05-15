Click to Skip Ad
Arsenio Hall Stand-Up Special To Be Released This Fall By Comedy Dynamics

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9064257ao) Arsenio Hall seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif 2017 KAABOO Del Mar - Day 1, San Diego, USA - 15 Sep 2017
Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Comedy Dynamics announced today it will release Arsenio Hall’s first stand-up comedy special, which was filmed live in San Jose, California on April 6, 2019.

The special was directed by Brian Volk-Weiss and produced by Cisco Henson for Comedy Dynamics. It’s slated to be released in fall 2019.

Hall’s entertainment career includes television and films, including Harlem Nights, Coming to America and its upcoming sequel, Coming to America 2.

He hosted The Arsenio Hall Show, which ran from 1989 to 1994. After he won Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, the syndicated talk show was revived for one season that aired from 2013 – 2014.

