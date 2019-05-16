‘Arrowverse’ Endgame? CW Chief Details ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Mega-Event

CW President Mark Pedowitz at the network’s upfront today announced details about “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” the mega-crossover next fall that will unite the entire Arrowverse family of franchises – Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman – in a five-episode epic that will span two quarters.

Three episodes will air in December with the two concluding installments arriving in January. Legends won’t be on the fall schedule so it premieres in January, which locks it in as one of the host series for the final two episodes. The crossover will link the final season of Arrow, the original brand that lends its name to the Arrowverse collective, with the inaugural season of Batwoman, a character (played by Ruby Rose) introduced in “Elseworlds,” the CW superhero mythology’s previous crossover event.

The season finale of The Flash followed in the footsteps of the Arrow finale, which pointed toward “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which, by early indications, may well end with one or both of them dead — or perhaps attending a funeral for a Kryptonian friend in National City. The crossover event shares its name with the landmark 12-issue DC Comics series that was published in the 1980s and essentially reset the DC mythology by scuttling decades worth of characters and dense thicket of a canon built haphazardly by the month by hundreds of writers over decades.

The two most famous characters who got snuffed in the comic book series: Supergirl and the Barry Allen version of the Flash, characters now played on CW by title stars Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin. Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) isn’t safe, either, with Arrow about to notch its final season.