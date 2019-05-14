‘Arrow’ Season 7 Finale: Emotional Farewell to Fan-Fave Emily Bett Rickards

Game of Thrones isn’t the only series counting down to its big finish with a nasty war between Queens, plenty of long-lost sibling drama an uncommon level of commitment to both archery and earth tones. That’s right, there’s also Arrow, the bullseye center of the CW’s shared superhero mythology (aka, the Arrowverse) which has spread across space and time in more ways than one. Arrow and its sister shows — The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and the long-gone Constantine — have collectively aired 461 episodes to date and effectively expanded the Arrowverse canon with every single installment. More is one the way, too, with Batwoman premiering in the fall. Taken all together, it’s a somewhat staggering achievement and one that no one foresaw when Arrow notched its first episode in October 2012.

Related Story First 'Batwoman' Teaser Trailer Unveiled As The CW Places Series Order

Arrow delivered its Season 7 finale tonight and (not unlike distant Westeros) the recent chain of episodes have been centered on warring Queens and uneasy sibling relations — but in Star City the combat has been between Queens named Oliver and Emiko, the children of the late Robert Queen and inheritors of a family legacy of violence.

The finale tied up plenty of loose ends (by pinching off the season-long flash-forward story line set in a dystopian future, for instance) but, departing from the tone of the previous six season finales, the energy of “You Have Saved This City” was less of a heart-pounding cliffhanger and more of a heart-tugging tearjerker. That because the finale also marked the final episode for Emily Bett Rickards, who portrays the tech-savant Felicity Smoak, a core character for seven seasons and a fan-favorite since her debut in the third episode of Season 1.

The Smoak role was originally crafted as a one-off character but Rickard won over fans and the show’s creative team with a fizzy mix of hacker charm, cerebral heft, and brainy beauty. The character became the leading lady of the show, the MVP of Team Arrow, and eventually the key love interest of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). Rickard’s exit comes after the announcement that Arrow as a whole will hang up its quiver after next season.

Many fans were worried that Rickard’s savvy character might be snuffed out for dramatic purposes (which would have been especially awful given her pregnancy) but in the end there was Smoak but no fire — the character moved on to follow her own life quest. It was nicely in keeping with the gender empowerment and representation themes that have become so central to the Arrowverse shows — and it also preserve Smoak’s viability for a final season reunion moment if that narrative opportunity presents itself.

As for the future, Season 8 will be the end of Arrow but not of the Arrowverse it spawned. “This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” Arrow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Beth Schwartz said in a joint statement in March. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”