Arnold Schwarzenegger: Will Not Press Charges On South Africa Attacker

UPDATE: Arnold Schwarzenegger said Sunday via Twitter that he will not pursue any action against the man who attacked him in South Africa at a children’s sporting event.

“A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa,” said the 71-year-old actor and former California governor.

The man, who has not been identified, apparently has done similar stunts in the past and is known to police, according to the event’s organizer.

EARLIER: Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a crazed man during a South Africa appearance today, the victim of a flying drop-kick against the actor and former California governor. The 71-year-old Schwarzenegger claimed afterward via Twitter to be unhurt.

The man who attacked Schwarzenegger was immediately subdued after the assault. There was no apparent provocation for the assault, as Schwarzenegger is depicted smiling and relaxed with his back to the attacker. The attacker walked up behind Schwarzenegger just before the attack, holding up his right arm and waving. He was led away by security, but returned with the flying drop kick a few moments later.

On Twitter, Schwarzenegger told fans not to worry.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”