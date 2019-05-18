Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked By Crazed Man At South Africa Appearance

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a crazed man during a South Africa appearance today, sending the actor and former California governor flying to the ground.

The 71-year-old Schwarzenegger claimed afterward via Twitter to be unhurt.

The man attacked Schwarzenegger was immediately subdued after the assault, which consisted of a leaping double dropkick in the back.

There was no provocation, as Schwarzenegger is depicted smiling and relaxed with his back to the attacker. The attacker walked up behind Schwarzenegger just before the attack, holding up his right arm and waving. He was led away but security, but returned with the flying drop kick a few moments later.

On Twitter, Schwarzenegger told fans not to worry.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”