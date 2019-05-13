Tony Award Winner Ari’el Stachel Signed By ICM Partners

ICM Partners has signed Ari’el Stachel, who won last year’s Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in The Band’s Visit.

Next February, Stachel will start rehearsals for The Public Theater’s musical adaptation of The Visitor opposite David Hyde Pierce. Daniel Sullivan (The Little Foxes) will direct, with a book and score by Tom Kitt (Next To Normal).

Also upcoming for Stachel is feature film Zola, from A24. Zola was written by Jeremy O. Harris and directed by Janicza Bravo. The film is based on the Rolling Stone article Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted by David Kushner. Also in the cast: Taylour Paige, Colman Domingo, Riley Keough, and Jason Mitchell.

Stachel’s rendering of “Haled’s Song About Love” was among the stand-out scenes in The Band’s Visit. In addition to winning the Tony, Stachel was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award. For more about Stachel and The Band’s Visit, read this Tony Watch interview from last season.

Stachel continues to be managed by Authentic and Literary Management and attorney Fred Toczek.