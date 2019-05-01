Argent Pictures, Mandalay Pictures Tap Eli Craig To Helm Horror Comedy ‘Bride And Doom’

EXCLUSIVE: Argent Pictures and Mandalay Pictures are teaming on a horror comedy, Bride and Doom, which will be directed by Eli Craig, who wrote and directed the Netflix original film, Little Evil starring Evangeline Lilly and Adam Scott. Argent’s Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens, and Ben Renzo are producing with Mandalay’s Jason Michael Berman. Executive Producers are Argent partners Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Michael Finley, and Derrick Brooks.

Craig will also co-write the script with Josh Parkinson (The Terror, Free Country). Described as Cloverfield meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the pic follows a young couple struggling to hold onto their marriage during the worst possible wedding day imaginable.

Craig, who recently sold his dark comedy series Corporate Retreat to Amazon Studios with Blumhouse TV, Red Hour Pictures, and Wetdog Entertainment producing, said, “I’m an unabashed fan of wedding movies, but I think we’re past the point of seeing everything work out in the end. Everything doesn’t always work out, and weddings are sometimes the worst day of people’s lives. So let’s make an honest wedding movie for a change — let’s make it a horror movie! I couldn’t be more thrilled to co-write and direct this film with such a fantastic producing team, Ben Renzo, Ryan and Jill Ahrens at Argent Media, Jason Michael Berman at Mandalay Pictures and my stalwart writing partner on this, Josh Parkinson.”

Argent recently started production on Good Joe Bell starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton, and is in development on a biopic based on American soccer star Hope Solo.

“We love the heightened commerciality of this project,” remarked Ahrens. “Horror marries comedy in a clever way, and with the multi-genre creative talents of Eli Craig steering this movie we feel even more confident about the potential cross over of this film. Bride and Doom will be a fun ride!”

Added Berman: “I am thrilled to partner with Eli Craig on BRIDE AND DOOM, our third outing since our days at the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Bride and Doom will be a fun escapist horror film which will also have heart. I am very excited to work with Jill, Ryan, and Ben once again on another great film.”

Mandalay’s upcoming slate includes Otherhood, with Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett, Prentice Penny’s Uncorked, and The Last Days of American Crime starring Edgar Ramírez, all for Netflix

Lisa Nitti negotiated the deal for Bride and Doom on behalf of Argent Pictures.