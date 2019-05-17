EXCLUSIVE: Joyous Aretha Franklin music doc Amazing Grace has sold around the world for Endeavor Content.

The stirring DOC NYC and Berlin Film Festival title charts the Queen of Soul’s brilliant 1972 performance at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles. Neon released the film in U.S.

Deals have closed with Metropolitan in France, Weltkino in Germany, You Planet and Caramel Films for Spain, NonStop Entertainment in Scandinavia, Iceland and Baltic States, Paradiso in Benelux, Alambique in Portugal, Seven Films in Greece, and Salim Ramia in the Middle East.

The film has also landed with Edko in Hong Kong, Shaw in Singapore, Jinjin in South Korea, Movie Cloud in Taiwan, SPI International in Eastern Europe, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslavia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Turkey and Czech, and Captive for airlines.

Neon released stateside on April 5 and StudioCanal released in the UK on May 10 and will launch Australia/NZ later this year. Japan is with Gaga and United King has Israel rights.

The film took 47 years to be completed and chronicles Franklin’s famed performance with James Cleveland & The Southern California Community Choir when she was 29. The double live album Amazing Grace was recorded from the event and became the biggest-selling gospel album of all time. Live film footage was captured by Sydney Pollack.

The doc premiered at DOC NYC and AFI Fest and had its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, where it rightly received raves. Alan Elliott realized and produced the film alongside Joe Boyd, Rob Johnson, Chiemi Karasawa, Spike Lee, Sabrina Owens, Jerry Wexler, Tirrell D. Whittley, and Joseph Woolf.

Endeavor Content’s Cannes film sales slate includes Cherry directed by the Russo Brothers, Barry Levinson’s Harry Haft starring Ben Foster, romantic comedy The Broken Heart Gallery starring Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery, Mosul produced by the Russo brothers; Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, and Roseanne Liang’s Shadow In The Cloud starring Chloe Grace Moretz.