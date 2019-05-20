‘Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?’ Revival Gets Premiere Date On Nickelodeon

The series that made some parents blush and their kids beam is coming back to wreak more havoc at the dinner table. Nickelodeon has set 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, for the premiere of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? with new host John Cena.

The game show will relaunch with a week-plus of new episodes through June 19 before settling into its regular 7 p.m. Monday slot on June 24. Watch the trailer below.

You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? follows the original premise of kids helping adult contestants put their knowledge to the test with questions taken directly from an elementary school curriculum. But the new format puts the rotating cast of a dozen brainy grade-schoolers in the center of the action. Grown-up contestants must revisit the classroom to answer six questions on a variety of subjects from the first through fourth grade before moving on to the final round, where they must race against the clock to answer five questions taken from the fifth grade. Each time the contestants answer questions correctly, their bank increases with a possible winning of $100,000.

Newly added elements to the show include an additional “cheat” option and new ways contestants can enlist the help of their grade-school classmates.

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader is executive produced by Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick and wrestler-actor Cena.