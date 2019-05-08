Archie Comics Welcomes Newest Namesake: Master Mountbatten-Windsor

Click to Skip Ad
Archie Comic
Photo by Bikas Das/AP/Shutterstock

Good thing Archie Bunker isn’t around anymore. After little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor made his name the #1 trending topic worldwide, another Archie just had to weigh in, welcoming the little guy to the club.

“I’m baby,” tweeted the official Archie Comics account. No explanation or photo needed.

This morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild to Her Majesty and the world. Though the baby, born Monday, could have been titled Earl of Dumbarton, according to the BBC, parents Prince Harry and wife Meghan opted to skip the formality and go with the simple Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Said Meghan, “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm. He’s been the dream.” Responded Harry, “I don’t know who he gets that from.”

So far, no word from K.J. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on CW’s live-action Riverdale, but there’s plenty of time…

Here are some other social media welcome-to-the-worlds…:

 

And here’s the new Archie, with mom and dad:

Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in Windsor

 

 

 

 

