‘Archer: 1999’ Aftershow ‘Archer After Hours’ Gets Green Light On FXX

FXX is jumping on the aftershow bandwagon with Archer After Hours, a new live aftershow, set to premiere immediately following the premiere of Archer: 1999, Season 10 of the Emmy-winning animated comedy series..

Hosted by Archer: 1999 stars Amber Nash (Pam Poovey) and Lucky Yates (Algernop Krieger), Archer After Hours is described as part after-show, talk show, sketch show and party, with special guest interviews, behind-the-scenes commentary, cosplay spotlights, and more.

FXX has ordered three episodes to stream on Facebook Live on Archer’s facebook page, immediately following the broadcasts on May 29, June 26 and July 24.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane, and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates, and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other? Welcome to the space-tastic world of Archer: 1999.

Related Story FX Networks Nabs Off-Network Rights To 'Family Guy' & 'Bob's Burgers'; FXX To Share 'Family Guy' With Freeform

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the hard-drinking Captain, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as Archer’s Co-Captain and short-tempered ex-wife, Lana Kane; Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and ball of energy, Malory Archer; Judy Greer as the eagle-eye fighter pilot, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the attention-seeking First Mate, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the crew’s rock monster muscle, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the out-of-place-in-space courtesan, Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as the synthetic human with questionable morals, Algernop Krieger.

Season 10 premieres Wednesday, May 29 at 10 PM ET/PT on FXX.