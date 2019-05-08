Antoine Fuqua Secret Society Pic ‘Infinite’ Lands 2020 Release Date At Paramount; ‘Coming To America 2’ Shifts

Click to Skip Ad
Paramount Logo
Paramount Pictures

Paramount has dated Antoine Fuqua’s Infinitea feature adaptation of the D. Eric Maikranz novel The Reincarnationist Papers, for August 7, 2020.

The release-date move pushes the studio’s anticipated Eddie Murphy-Arsenio Hall Coming to America 2 from that date to December 18, 2020 — the old Avatar 2 spot. Coming to America 2 –which is still untitled– will join Disney/Fox/Amblin’s West Side Story on that date.

Deadline exclusively reported that Chris Evans is in talks to join Infinite, which revolves around Evan Michaels, a man who was haunted by memories of two past lives and stumbles upon a centuries-old secret society of similar individuals who make up the Cognomina, made up of those who possess total recall of their past lives and whose members have been agents of change throughout history. He seeks to join their ranks.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing for Di Bonaventura Pictures, with John Zaozirny. Rafi Crohn is exec producer. Infinite will face off against an untitled WB event film on August 7 next year.

Paramount also announced that its untitled Paramount Animation pic on the schedule for July 17, 2020, is now titled Rumble, and it has been pushed back to July 31 next year.

