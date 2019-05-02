Oscar-winning duo Anthony Hopkins (Westworld) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite) are to star in Florian Zeller’s movie adaptation of his stage play hit The Father.

Hopkins stars in the eponymous role, a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman). Yet such help has become essential, following Anne’s decision to move to Paris with her partner. As Anne’s father tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

French novelist and playwright Zeller will direct the drama from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oscar-winner Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons). Principal photography is due to begin on May in the UK. Financing comes from Elarof Fund and Film4.

Producers are David Parfitt (Shakespeare in Love), Jean-Louis Livi (Read My Lips), Philippe Carcassonne (Coco before Chanel), Christophe Spadone for Les Films du Cru and the stage play’s producer Simon Friend.

The 2012 play, written and directed by Zeller, was first launched in Paris, winning a Moliere Award for Best Play before hitting Broadway NY and London’s West End where it won both Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Actor.

Embankment’s Tim Haslam said, “The Father is a deeply personal performance showcase for Hopkins and Colman – a universally affecting story to which the audience directly relate their own lives and families. Florian has a cinematic voice that will put the audience on the edge of their seats.”