Art Directors Guild Sets 2020 Date For ADG Awards

Neal Moritz's Female-Fronted 'Cliffhanger' Redo Headed To Cannes Market

Anthony Anderson To Topline & Produce ‘Football Or Me’ Comedy At AGC Studios

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is attached as a lead and producer on Football Or Me, a romantic comedy which is being produced and fully financed by AGC Studios, the independent content studio launched by former IM Global CEO Stuart Ford. Black-ish and Superior Donuts writer Robb Chavis has been brought on to write the script, based on the Argentinian comedy, Futbol y Yo.

The story follows Peter (Anderson), a lifelong American football addict who falls for Veronica, a successful entrepreneur who is one of Atlanta’s brightest rising stars – and completely out of his league. He has to decide if he’s willing to sacrifice his love of the game for the love of his life.

Tracey Bing (Nappily Ever After, Southside With You) of Badabing Pictures and Benedict Carver (Nappily Ever After) are also producing.

Anderson is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

 

