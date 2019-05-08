European Film Award Winner ‘Another Day Of Life’ Acquired By Gkids For U.S. Bow

Gkids has acquired North American distribution rights to Another Day of Life, the adult-targeted animated feature that played at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and won the European Film Award for Best Animated Film. A 2019 U.S. theatrical release is planned.

Based on author and journalist Ryszard Kapuściński’s book of the same name, the pic directed by Raúl De La Fuente and Damian Nenow intercuts animation with interviews and archival footage to follow Kapuściński’s journey after the outbreak of civil war following Angola’s independence from Portugal in 1975. Against all advice, the journalist drives south into the heart of the bloody conflict to find the isolated rebel leader Farrusco.

The deal was struck by Gkids CEO and founder Eric Beckman and Nicolas Eschbach for Indie Sales.

Gkids is a perennial animation tastemaker that has been a staple in the Oscar Animation Feature race with nominations the past six years. Last year, its Mirai was nominated.

“We are incredibly proud to release Another Day of Life,” Gkids president David Jesteadt said. “The film brings Kapuściński’s writing to visceral life, in a thrilling story of a journalist’s obligations during war that will stay with audiences long after they leave the theater.”

Here’s the teaser that came out ahead its Cannes debut: