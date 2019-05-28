Anonymous Content & ‘The Imitation Game’ Director Morten Tyldum Launch Anonymous Content Nordic

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has partnered with The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum and Guri Neby of Oslo-based Einar Films to form Anonymous Content Nordic, in the latest indication of AC’s growing international ambitions.

The new venture will focus on developing and producing premium content for the international and Nordic markets. Neby will serve as Managing Director and will be responsible for building a team and overseeing all operations.

AC Nordic is teaming up with Norwegian music-comedy duo Ylvis and their production company Concorde TV on a hybrid series and is moving into scripted series development on best-selling novel History Of Bees by Maja Lunde, Bobbi Peers’ YA book series William Wenton and the popular comic book Finnish Nightmares by Karoliina Korhonen.

The new venture marks the latest foray into the international market for LA management and production firm Anonymous after it last year set up UK offshoot Chapter One with local agencies United and Casarotto. As we revealed last week, Chapter One’s first announced project is Boy Swallows Universe.

We understand the firm is working on setting up similar production tie-ups in other international territories.

“There is no geographic limit to great storytelling,” said the partners at Anonymous Content. “There are so many incredible creators throughout the world and we are thrilled to partner with Morten and Guri on Anonymous Content Nordic to help bring this wealth of stories to a global audience.”

“We are thrilled to start this new venture to help bridge the gap and bring Norwegian and other Nordic stories to a global audience,” added Tyldum who is also well known for directing Headhunters and Passengers.

“There is an incredible richness of talent within the Nordic community, and the attention we get from outside our borders is growing,” commented Neby. “This collaboration allows us to develop and finance great local material into unique visual content. We’re excited to open up this venture to support writers and creators in Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are committed to protecting the right-holders and the local DNA of the projects.”

Tyldum, who is repped by WME and AC, recently directed pilots for Counterpart (Starz), Jack Ryan (Amazon), and the entirety of Apple’s upcoming limited series Defending Jacob.

Neby launched Norwegian production and management firm Einar in 1995 together with the director. The company reps Scandinavian directing talent such as Jens Lien, Aksel Hennie, Nicolai Cleve Broch, and Thea Hvistendahl.

True Detective and Mr. Robot outfit Anonymous’s upcoming slate includes Catch-22 (Hulu), Dickinson (Apple), Home Before Dark (Apple) and Defending Jacob (Apple).