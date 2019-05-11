Oscar nominees Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer are boarding director Gideon Raff’s thriller Turn of Mind, which is the feature adaptation of the Alice LaPlante New York Times bestseller.

Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright is adapting the psychological thriller which centers around a retired orthopedic doctor suffering from Alzheimer’s who is trying to figure out – in her moments of clarity – if she killed the person the police claim she had, or if she’s being deceived.

Producing are Gail Berman through The Jackal Group, Well Told Entertainment’s Rory Koslow, and Raff. Rocket Science will finance the film and launch international sales at Cannes next week. CAA Media Finance represents the U.S. domestic rights.

“Turn of Mind is an edge of your seat emotional thriller. A story of a warped friendship between two brilliant, sharp, forceful women who are bonded equally by their love for and jealousy of one other,” said Raff. “I am thrilled to have two legends filling these roles. What struck me most when reading LaPlante’s novel was how she rarely breaks from Jennifer’s (Bening) point of view. So, with her, we go through the visceral experience of a woman who relied her whole life on her gifted mind, only to find herself losing it when she needs it most.”

Bening recently starred in Disney’s $1.1 billion grossing Captain Marvel and Scott Z. Burns’ The Report, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and was picked up by Amazon Studios. Bening received Oscar nominations for her roles in The Kids Are All Right, American Beauty, Being Julia and The Grifters.

Pfeiffer most recently starred in such films as Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, Twentieth Century Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express and Paramount Pictures’ Mother!. She will next be seen opposite Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and was recently announced to star in French Exit alongside Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts, which Rocket Science is selling. She received Academy Award® nominations for her roles in The Fabulous Baker Boys, Love Field and Dangerous Liaisons.

Emmy award winning writer and director Raff is the creator of the Israeli series Prisoners of War (“Hatufim”), the highest-rated drama series in Israel which also won nine Israeli Emmy Awards, including Best Directing for Raff and Best Drama Series. The American adaptation, Homeland starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin is going into its 8th season, and Raff has received two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a WGA Award, an Edgar Allen Poe Award and a Peabody Award. Following, he created the FX drama series Tyrant, and co-created, wrote and directed Dig an event series starring Jason Isaacs and Anne Heche for USA. Additionally, Raff wrote and directed the feature film, The Red Sea Diving Resort starring Chris Evans, Sir Ben Kingsley, Greg Kinnear and Michael K Williams for an August release by Netflix. Currently, Raff finished shooting The Spy, his 6 episode miniseries based on the life of Eli Cohen starring Sacha Baron Cohen, which will debut in the fall on Netflix. Raff wrote and directed all 6 episodes.

