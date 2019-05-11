Anna Sorokin, Faux Heiress And Subject Of Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series, Claims She’s “Not Sorry” For Her Actions

UPDATE: Anna Sorokin, who faked being an heiress and scammed hotels, friends and others out of huge amounts of money and services, told the New York Times in an interview that she’s not sorry.

“I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything,” Sorokin told The New York Times. “I regret the way I went about certain things.”

Sorokin was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years in prison for her theft. Sorokin used the name Anna Delvey and claimed a 60-million-euro fortune.

“My motive was never money,” she said, adding, “I was power hungry. I’m not a good person.”

Sorokin claims she’ll write a memoir about her exploits, and also a second volume about her stint at New York prison Rikers Island.

After serving her time, Sorokin will likely be deported.