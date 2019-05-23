Anna Kendrick To Headline ‘Love Life’ Anthology Series For WarnerMedia Streaming Service From Paul Feig & Lionsgate TV

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick is set to star in and executive produce Love Life, a 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate TV and Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, for WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service. The series greenlight was announced today during Lionsgate’s analyst call after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

Kendrick will star in the first season and serve as an executive producer alongside recent collaborators Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) and Jessie Henderson (A Simple Favor, Spy). Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) wrote the pilot, also executive produces and will direct. Bridget Bedard is executive producing, with Dan Magnante (Someone Great) of FeigCo serving as co-executive producer.

Love Life is one of the first original series greenlighted for the new WarnerMedia streaming service, which will also include HBO and library content from across the entire WarnerMedia portfolio. The streaming service will soft-launch with an invite-only beta version in Q4 of 2019 and officially debut to all consumers in early 2020. A premiere date for Love Life has not yet been set.

A busy Kendrick also is set to topline and executive produce Dummy, a comedy for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi. She also will star alongside Zac Ephron in Human Discoveries, a new animated comedy series for Facebook Watch. On the film side, Kendrick starred with Blake Lively in the dark comedy A Simple Favor, directed by Feig. She’ll next be seen as the lead in sci-film Stowaway from XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance.