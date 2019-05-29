Anna Friel Joins Kelsey Grammer In ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’

English actress Anna Friel is set to co-star opposite Kelsey Grammer in Charming the Hearts of Men, a romance set in the 1960’s politically charged era.

Susan DeRose wrote the script and is directing the film, which inspired by true events that altered the world for women in America and deals with the discrimination that both black and white women suffered and the legislation which gave them their rights and the legal foundation for the Times Up moment today.

Friel, who earned an international Emmy Award for her lead role in the British series, Marcella, will play Grace Gordon, who has returned home by the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed from privileged to penniless. Grace is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters have little hope and no power without a male provider. Grace’s struggle to find place and purpose plays out in the landscape of a politically charged time, and while Grace sets out only to save her own way of life, with the help of ‘Congressman Worth’ (Grammer) they end up changing a much larger world.

Richard T Lewis is producing the pic as filming is slated to take place this August.

Friel can perhaps be best remembered for her Golden Globe-nominated role in ABC’s short-lived acclaimed series, Pushing Daisies. She also starred on the second season of The Girlfriend Experience on Starz and three-part British series, Butterfly.