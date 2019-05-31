Animation Guild Ratifies New Netflix Contracts; ‘BoJack Horseman’ Animators Want A Contract Too

Members of the Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new pair of Nickelodeon contracts covering a wide range of animation artists, writers, and technicians working in computer graphics and traditional 2D animation.

On a separate front, animators employed at Netflix’s BoJack Horseman demonstrated today outside the offices of ShadowMachine, the show’s production company, in support of the guild’s efforts to win them a first-time contract.

“We’re on our sixth season!” tweeted one of the show’s animators. “The show is clearly a hit, wins awards, has a syndication deal and is getting a DVD release (in 2019?!). Come on. Why is THIS the one @Netflix cartoon not worth compensating the workers fairly for?”

The Netflix agreements, meanwhile, include all the gains that were negotiated as part of the union’s master agreement last year, plus several provisions specifically for Netflix animation workers.

The new Netflix contracts will be retroactive to August 1, 2018, and run through July 31, 2021. “We congratulate all members working at Nickelodeon on the approval of these agreements and we look forward to building on these gains in the future,” the guild said in a posting on its website. “Thank you to all members that participated – your involvement and engagement is key to our continued success.”