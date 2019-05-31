Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

NBA Finals Game 1 Shatters Canadian Viewership Records With Raptors’ Win Over Warriors – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Robert Pattinson Is Warners' Choice For 'The Batman'

Read the full story

Animation Guild Ratifies New Nickelodeon Contracts; Netflix’s ‘BoJack Horseman’ Animators Want A Contract Too

Animation Guild

UPDATED with corrected studio: Members of the Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new pair of Nickelodeon contracts covering a wide range of animation artists, writers, and technicians working in computer graphics and traditional 2D animation.

On a separate front, animators employed at Netflix’s BoJack Horseman demonstrated today outside the offices of ShadowMachine, the show’s production company, in support of the guild’s efforts to win them a first-time contract.

BoJack Horseman Protest
Alexandra Drosu

“We’re on our sixth season!” tweeted one of the show’s animators. “The show is clearly a hit, wins awards, has a syndication deal and is getting a DVD release (in 2019?!). Come on. Why is THIS the one @Netflix cartoon not worth compensating the workers fairly for?”

The Nickelodeon agreements, meanwhile, include all the gains that were negotiated as part of the union’s master agreement last year, plus several provisions specifically for Nick animation workers.

The new Nickelodeon contracts will be retroactive to August 1, 2018, and run through July 31, 2021.

“We congratulate all members working at Nickelodeon on the approval of these agreements and we look forward to building on these gains in the future,” the guild said in a posting on its website. “Thank you to all members that participated – your involvement and engagement is key to our continued success.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad