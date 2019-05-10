‘Angie Tribeca’ Canceled By TBS After 4 Seasons

It’s official — there will not be a fifth season for Angie Tribeca, TBS’ cop spoof comedy series created by Nancy and Steve Carell and starring Rashida Jones.

There had been persistent chatter that Angie Tribeca was done after it wrapped its fourth (and now final) season in December. A number of cast members already have moved on, getting other gigs.

Angie Tribeca was in the same situation as two other TBS comedy series, Wrecked and The Guest Book. Wrecked was recently officially canceled while there still isn’t a formal decision on anthology The Guest Book..

Jones starred as the lone-wolf title detective on Angie Tribeca, which got off to a strong start on TBS and launched as marathon at the same time, then a novelty for a TV series. The show also starred Hayes MacArthur, Jere Burns, Deon Cole and Andrée Vermeulen in supporting roles. Bobby Cannavale joined for Season 4 playing Tribeca’s estranged son Angie Jr., along with Kiersey Clemons as Maria Charo, a rebellious genius recruited from a local college.

Angie Tribeca centered on an LAPD precinct stocked with goofball characters. Jones played Detective Angie Tribeca, who was partnered with Detective Jay Geils. Together they solved cases as perilous as a ventriloquist murder, a Tinder-like hookup site and dead boy band members. All while keeping a straight face.

Angie Tribeca was executive produced by series creators Nancy and Steve Carell, with Ira Ungerleider serving as executive producer and showrunner.