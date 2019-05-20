Andrew Stearn Launches Production Company With Overall Deal At ABC Studios

Former Working Title Television U.S. and John Wells Prods. President Andrew Stearn is launching his own production company, Andrew Stearn Productions. It will be based at ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios, with an overall deal.

Stearn is coming off a three-year stint as the President of Working Title Television U.S. where he served as executive producer on the Netflix series Gypsy, starring Naomi Watts, and the upcoming Tales Of the City; as well as the HBO docu series The Case Against Adnan Syed. During his tenure as the company, a joint venture between NBCUniversal International and UK-based Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Stearn also set up projects at NBC, ABC, CBS, Amazon, Hulu, E!, Showtime and Fox.

Before joining Working Title, Stearn worked with John Wells for 15 years, including a lengthy stint as President of Warner Bros. TV-based John Wells Prods. During his time at the company, he served as a producer on The West Wing and Third Watch at NBC and as an executive producer on Southland for NBC/TNT, Shameless for Showtime and Animal Kingdom for TNT.

“I’ve been lucky enough to learn the business and work for some of the best producers in town. I can only hope that a smidgen of their success rubs off on me and my new company,” Stearn said before acknowledging senior ABC Studios/ABC Signature executives led by studio president Patrick Moran. “The fact that I get to do this at Disney under the studio guidance of Patrick Moran, Tracy Underwood, Patrick Maguire, Mark Taylor & Emily Cummins makes it all the more exciting. I can’t wait to make great TV with them.”

At ABC Studios, Stearn will be joined by Alie Rivier Gutman whom he has hired as VP for Andrew Stearn Prods. She most recently served as the Director of Development and Production for James Frey’s Full Fathom Five, where she worked in both TV and film on projects including the series Relationship Status (Verizon Go90), American Gothic (CBS), The Kicks (Amazon) and the feature film Eat, Brains, Love.

The post Disney-Fox deal Disney Television Studios is a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Stearn is repped by attorneys Abel M. Lezcano and Lily Tillers.