Andrew Garfield To Play Jim Bakker Opposite Jessica Chastain In ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’

Andrew Garfield is set to star opposite Jessica Chastain in biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which is set up at Fox Searchlight and has Michael Showalter attached to direct. Chastain had been developing the project with The Help‘s Tate Taylor and will produce the project alongside Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films banner with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of Madison Wells Media.

Abe Sylvia wrote the screenplay based on the 2000 documentary of the same name. It follows the redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker (Garfield and Chastain) who formed the world’s largest religious broadcasting network. The two quickly fell into financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal that not only broke up the marriage but also and brought down their empire.

Jordana Mollick will serve as executive producer.