Andrea-Rachel Parker Joins ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’; Joslyn DeFreece To Recur On ‘Strange Angel’

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga has added Andrea-Rachel Parker to the cast of the 10-episode drama from Wu-Tang Clan frontman The RZA, writer Alex Tse (Superfly) and Imagine Television. Parker will portray the role of witty, sarcastic and fun-loving Mama Ganga.

The series is based on one of the most influential groups in hip-hop and will explore and expand the band’s world. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs (Ashton Sanders) aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Parker is best known for her role as Bernice on the critically acclaimed HBO series The Deuce and as Destiny on the Starz’s series Power. Her other credits include the Tidal-produced digital series After Hours, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, and the Off-Broadway production of Children of Killers written by Olivier award-winning playwright Katori Hall.

She is repped by Jenevieve Brewer and APA.

Joslyn DeFreece is set to recur on the CBS All Access occult drama Strange Angel. She will play Brigitte, a charming German expat with a dark secret who finds a home and acceptance through the religious movement Thelema.

At the end of the first season of Strange Angel, Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor) and his team from Caltech made a scientific breakthrough that secured the military’s interest as the country neared the brink of war. Season two will see the U.S. is fully engaged in World War II, transforming Jack’s rocketry work into a lucrative business and further entrenching him in the military industrial complex. While Jack’s career takes off, he and his wife Susan’s devotion to their new occult religion grows, leading them to invite the sex cult into their Pasadena mansion and Jack to forge a personal relationship with the group’s notorious founder, Aleister Crowley (Angus Macfadyen) himself. The second season of Strange Angel is set to debut on CBS All Access on June 13

DeFreece joins Reynor and Macfadyen as well as Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote and Peter Mark Kendall. She is an up and coming New York-based actress and activist whose credits include the feature Carl(a), a feature film depicting one girl’s path of transition. Strange Angel marks her first major television role.

She is repped by Jenevieve Brewer Talent Management and Brad Calcaterra.