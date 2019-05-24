TV Talk Podcast: Amy Adams, Michelle Williams, Helen Mirren & Patricia Arquette Strong Emmy Actress Limited Series & TV Movie Contenders

Let’s be honest, the Emmy Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category is already the winner’s circle before a single nomination is announced July 16. So join us today on Deadline’s TV Talk podcast for the true plethora of riches in the category.

Just say the names: Michelle Williams in FX’s Fosse/Verdon, Amy Adams in HBO’s Sharp Objects, Patricia Arquette in Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, the Oscar winner’s The Act co-star Joey King on Hulu, and Helen Mirren going regal again in HBO’s Catherine the Great. Then there’s other contenders such as Ruth Wilson in the very close to home Mrs. Wilson on PBS, Emma Stone in Netflix’s Maniac, Connie Britton in Dirty John and Niecy Nash in the May 31-launching When They See Us from Ava DuVernay on Netflix.

If you think a certain repeat nominee is missing, you’re right. Sarah Paulson almost always nominated in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, but this year the TV Academy has characterized American Horror Story as a drama series – cause it keeps coming back and roles are being replayed, so to speak.

As well as focusing on the contenders and frontrunners, listen to Pete’s conversation with Bodyguard star and Golden Globe winner Richard Madden. Also Dominic sat down with the always inspired Bob Odenkirk to talk Better Call Saul and a Breaking Bad secret.

