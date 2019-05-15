Brenda Song’s ‘Amphibia’ Renewed For Season 2 Ahead Of Series Premiere On Disney Channel; Watch The Trailer

Brenda Song’s return to Disney Channel in Amphibia doesn’t premiere for another month, but it’s already set to return for Season 2. The cable net said today that the animated comedy-adventure series has been renewed for a sophomore session.

Debuting on June 17, the frog-out-of-water tale chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy (voiced by The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum Song) after she is magically transported to a fantastical rural marshland full of frog people and meets the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar (Justin Felbinger) and his family. Watch the trailer new below.

Created and executive produced by Annie Award winner Matt Braly (Gravity Falls), the series is inspired by his heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand.

The cast also includes Amanda Leighton and Disney Legend Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy. Among the guest voice actors are Tony Hale, Chris Sullivan, Stephen Root, Jack McBrayer, Kristen Johnston, Matt Jones, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Diedrich Bader, Kevin McDonald, James Patrick Stuart and Anna Akana.

“Matt and his team have created an imaginative new world in Amphibia, with multifaceted, relatable lead characters who throughout the series will experience transformational journeys,” said Meredith Roberts, SVP Animation Strategy at Disney Channels. “We are excited to introduce these new characters as part of our Disney Channel animation line up and can’t wait for viewers to follow along on their adventures.”