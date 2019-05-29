‘America’s Got Talent’ Launch Tops Tuesday Despite Big Tumble

NBC’s America’s Got Talent debut (1.7, 9.741M) topped Tuesday in both metrics, nearly doubling closest competitor, ABC’s The Lion King (0.9, 3.696M).

But AGT fell precipitously from year-ago premiere’s 2.4 demo rating and 12.061M viewers.

Following Talent, NBC’s Songland (1.2, 5.852M) scored the strongest launch of a summer alternative series since June of 2017. It ranked No. 2 for the night in the demo.

ABC’s 1969 finale (0.6, 2.758M) doubled week to week in the demo, helped out by the network’s 8-10 PM showing of The Lion King (0.9, 3.696M) – the top non-NBC show of the night.

Week 2 of CBS’ Blood & Treasure (0.5, 4.186M) dropped 1/10th after a repeat NCIS (0.6, 5.651M) delivered half of previous week’s lead-in demo score with NCIS’s season finale.

Fox’s MasterChef Jr. (0.8, 3.145M) heads to next week’s finale with a steady demo rating for its regular 8 PM telecast, followed by a special MasterChef Jr. Road to the Finale (0.6, 2.111M.)

CW’s The 100 (0.2, matched last week’s season-low 0.2, 803K).

NBC (1.5, 8.445M) dominated the night in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.8, 3.384M) in the demo and CBS (0.6, 5.453M) in total viewers.

Fox (0.7, 2.628M) followed ABC in the demo. CW (0.2, 745K) followed the Big 4.