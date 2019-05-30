‘American Ninja Warrior’ Opens Down But Dominant On Wednesday

NBC’s regular-slot season premiere of American Ninja Warrior (1.0 demo rating, 4.799 million viewers) was Wednesday’s No. 1 program, taking 8-10 PM ET in both metrics, though opening down 2/10th in the 18-49 age bracket and about 600K in total viewers from last launch.

After Ninja Warrior, NBC’s premiere of The InBetween (0.6, 3.685M) won its slot among broadcast networks in demo and total viewers, matching the highest demo rating for a premiering Big 4 summer drama series since Midnight, Texas in July of 2017.

Fox’s MasterChef Season 10 premiere (0.8, 3.104M) dropped 2/10ths in the demo compared to year ago launch in same slot on same night.

Facing premieres of Ninja Warrior and MasterChef, CBS’ 8 PM Amazing Race (0.8, 4.766M) slowed by 1/10th in the demo.

After which, the network’s third-season premiere of renamed NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget, formerly 48 Hours: NCIS, (0.4, 3.728M) dipped 1/10th in the demo, at 9 PM.

With no Norman Lear competition this week, CW’s 8 PM My Last Days (0.2, 668K) showed signs of life, doubling last week’s season-premiere rating and growing 44% in total viewers.

At 9 PM, CW’s Jane the Virgin (0.2, 555K) rounded to the same demo rating, week to week, but grew 74K in total viewers.

NBC (0.9, 4.428M) ranked No. 1 for the night in both metrics, leading all six primetime half-hours in the demo among the Big 4. Fox (0.8, 2.713M) followed most closely in the demo, but CBS (0.5, 3.935M) in total viewers. CBS tied ABC (0.5, 2.465M) for third place in the demo. CW (0.2, 612K) followed.