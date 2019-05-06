‘American Idol’ Slips But Dominates Demo; ’60 Minutes’ Tops Total Viewers

ABC’s American Idol (1.1 demo rating, 6.717 million viewers) won Sunday night in the demo among broadcast networks, marking its 10th week in a row at the top.

But the live singing competition tumbled 5/10th in the demo, week to week, from its season high, and fumbled about 2 million viewers. While it likely will tick up when encore West Coast viewers are added in, full recovery is not expected.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.9, 5.552M), and Shark Tank (0.7, 3.668M) also topped their slots in the demo, though the network lost 2/10ths in the demo, week to week, with Home Videos’ slot, and 1/10th with Shark Tank.

CBS’s 60 Minutes (0.6, 6.885M) was night’s most watched broadcast program. That said, CBS numbers are unreliable due to PGA overrun; show stats are based on starts at the half hour and subject to change.

Related Story 'Big Bang Theory' Up And Down, Miss USA Stops Slide, 'Grey's Anatomy' / 'Station 19' Crossover Boosts Both

After the newsmag, Week 2 of CBS’s event series The Red Line (0.4, 4.261M) dropped 1/10th in the demo and about half a million total viewers.

At 10 PM, NCIS: Los Angeles (0.5, 4.801M) was most watched at 10:30 PM, but hit a series low in demo, pending adjustments to the early numbers.

NBC’s World Of Dance finale (0.8, 3.558M) hit a seven-week total viewer high and matched previous week’s demo performance, At 10 PM, NBC’s Good Girls (0.5, 2.305M) slipped slightly.

Fox’s three original comedies – The Simpsons (0.7, 1.778M), Bob’s Burgers (0.7, 1.582M), and Family Guy (0.7, 1.768M) – slipped 1/10th in the demo. CW’s Supergirl (0.3, 1.048M) and Charmed (0.2, 602K) churned out ratings same as previous week.

ABC (1.0, 5.664M) topped the night in both metrics. NBC (0.7, 3.024M) hit No. 2 in the demo, followed by Fox (0.6, 1.443M) while CBS (0.5, 5.045M) sat second in total viewers. CW (0.2, 825K) followed.