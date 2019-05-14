ABC “Hopeful” Of Bringing ‘American Idol’ Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Back For Season Three

ABC is “hopeful” that it can strike a deal to bring the American Idol judges back for season three.

Earlier this week, the company renewed the signing competition for a third season on its network and its 18th overall. However, it did not reveal whether judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie would return for the third go-round as negotiations are still ongoing and the two sides are thought to be far apart.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline that she is “hopeful” of signing the trio back up and would renew conversations after Sunday’s season two finale.

“Everyone is focused right now on the finale next week, which we’re excited about. We are in those conversations but right now, from our side and the judges, we’re just focused on getting through Sunday and having a great night and we’ll be back in the conversation. I’m very hopeful,” she said at Disney’s press upfronts event.

The series is doing well ratings-wise. Idol’s two-hour Sunday installment is averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers in Live+ 7, ranking it as the second-highest rated unscripted series on ABC behind The Bachelor. The Monday episodes are notching a 1.5 rating and 8.3 million viewers.

The singing competition, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, is down to three finalists, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg, with the three-hour finale set for this Sunday, May 19.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.