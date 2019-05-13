‘American Idol’ Renewed For Season 3 By ABC

Ahead of Sunday’s Season 2 finale, ABC made it official, announcing it has renewed hit singing competition American Idol for a third season (its 18th season overall). The network did not reveal details, as to whether judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie would return for the third go-round as negotiations are still in flux.

The series is doing well ratings-wise. Idol’s two-hour Sunday installment is averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers in Live+ 7, ranking it as the second-highest rated unscripted series on ABC behind The Bachelor. The Monday episodes are notching a 1.5 rating and 8.3 million viewers.

The singing competition, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, is down to three finalists, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg, with the two-hour finale set for this Sunday, May 19.



American Idol is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin along with co-executive producer, Megan Wolflick. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.