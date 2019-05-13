‘American Idol’ Tops Sunday; ‘NCIS: LA’ Sees Ratings Jag, Fox Wraps Animated Series

ABC’s two-hour American Idol (1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 7.11 million viewers) was Sunday’s top-rated show of broadcast primetime, and finished second to CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.7, 7.44M) as the night’s most watched show.

The programming including Fox wrapping up the seasons of its animated comedies, while NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 5.75M) saw bumps in both the demo and total viewers thanks surely to the start of a JAG crossover that returned David James Elliott’s Navy Captain Harmon Rabb Jr. to the network in a multi-episode arc.

Idol ticked down a tenth from its final 1.2 rating of a week ago but finished No. 1 in the metric for an 11th consecutive week. With the help of time-slot ratings wins for lead-in America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.0, 5.60M) and the finale of Shark Tank (0.8, 3.93M), both up a tenth, ABC won the night again both categories.

Fox used a Paradise Hotel repeat to launch into the finales of The Simpsons (0.5, 1.4M), off two tenths from a week ago to a series low; Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.4M), down a tenth; and Family Guy (0.7, 1.8M), which was even with a week ago. The network tied with CBS for No. 2 overall in the demo.

Between 60 Minutes and NCIS: LA, CBS’ event series The Red Line (0.4, 3.64) kept its demo from last week but shed more viewers for its 8-10 PM airing.

NBC aired The Secret Life of Pets (0.5, 2.37M) from 7-9 PM, followed by a repeat Ellen’s Game of Games and a new Good Girls (0.4, 2.04M) that hit a demo low.

Both Supergirl (0.3, 1.09M) and Charmed (0.2, 652,000) were even.