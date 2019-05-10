‘American Housewife’ Renewed For Season 4 By ABC

ABC has ordered a fourth season of the Katy Mixon-led comedy American Housewife.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by Sarah Dunn (Spin City, Bunheads), the series stars and is narrated by Eastbound & Down alum Mixon as Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three who raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, CT.

Katie’s perfectly imperfect world is upended when her neighbor’s decision to move notches her up from her ideal social standing and sets her on a path to ensure that doesn’t happen, regardless of the consequences.

Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes and Ali Wong also star in the series created and written by Dunn. She also executive produces alongside Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz. American Housewife hails from ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

The series recently clocked 4.25 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 for its April 30 episode, airing as the kickoff for ABC’s attempt at Tuesday night comedy block.

In January, the single-camera sitcom moved from Wednesday nights to 8 PM Tuesday to make room for The Goldbergs spinoff Schooled. American Housewife aired at 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays during its inaugural season in 2016-17. The show was first ordered to pilot under its original title, The Second Fattest Housewife In Westport.