‘American Horror Story’ Actress Naomi Grossman Joins Genre Pic ‘The Initiation’

EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story actress Naomi Grossman has joined horror film The Initiation.

The actress joins Vernon Wells, Mel Novak, Lauren C. Mayhew and Jimmy Drain in the ThunderKnight Entertainment LTD and AEC Studios’ indie pic about a professor struggling to save his marriage and career who uncovers a society of witches. Grossman plays the role of Lillian Know, who is privately the High Priest of the Siren Society of Satan, aka The Sirens.

Production is underway in Denver, Colorado. Monique Candelaria, London Grace and rapper T.O.N.E.-Z round out the cast.

Grossman’s credits include FX’s American Horror Story and Hulu’s Casual. Wells starred in The Road Warrior and Weird Science. Novak is best known for playing Stick The Assassin in Game Of Death, recently starred in sci-fi action film Abeyance and is set to be featured in the upcoming urban legend thriller Ash And Bone with Scout Taylor-Compton.