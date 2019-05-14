John Langraf Says FX “Waiting” For Ryan Murphy To Decide What Next ‘American Crime Story’ Will Be

The FX CEO joined the ABC Upfronts for the 1st time as the Fox assets have become part of the Disney Empire

More American Crime Story is coming once Ryan Murphy figures out what true crime story he wants to tell next, FX’s John Landgraf told an Upfronts breakfast crowd this morning in NYC.

Following the acclaimed The People v. O.J. Simpson in 2016 and 2018’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the cable CEO admitted that “we haven’t decided which will be the next American Crime Story.”

“We’re waiting for Ryan to decide what he wants to do next,” Landgraf added of mastermind Murphy, who executive produces the Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski created ACS along with Nina Jacobson, Brad Falchuk and Brad Simpson. “It’s a very challenging franchise to develop.”

In that vein, the next ACS has to be as distinctive as its predecessors, Landgraf stated. “There’s plenty of true crime storytelling in the market right now,” the exec stated. “Quite a ubiquitous form right now.”

Related Story ABC Chief Karey Burke Says That There Are No Plans To Recast Constance Wu In 'Fresh Off The Boat' Following Tweetstorm

As he has hinted at in the past, Landgraf also said Monday that there are four potential ideas for the third season of the true crime series that FX has acquired the rights to. In that context, the blueprint for the now Disney-owned cabler is to bring out multiple seasons in a row like a regular series.

“We really like the stuff we have in development,” the FX boss said of the Emmy winning series at the group Disney 2019 Upfront Experience event on Tuesday ahead of the ABC presentation later today. “We can shorten the amount of time between installments of the franchise,” Landgraf stated of the future roll-out plan, once the next ACS is determined.

Staying in Murphyville for a bit, Landgraf also told those in the room and listening on the conference call that there is no follow-up to 2017’s Feud: Bette and Joan. The 2017 announced next 10-episode Feud, centering on the British Royal family, was ditched last summer.