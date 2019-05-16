AMC Greenlights Soulmate Anthology Drama Series From Will Bridges & Brett Goldstein

AMC has ordered six hourlong episodes of an anthology drama series about the intersection of love and science, from Emmy-winning writer Will Bridges (Black Mirror, Stranger Things) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills), Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company (Thorne, Complicit), and AMC Studios. The Untitled Bridges/Goldstein Project, based on the duo’s short film For Life, is slated for a 2020 premiere on AMC.

Co-created by Bridges and Goldstein, each episode will feature an entirely new story and different cast, a first-time format for AMC. The series takes place 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a way to find your soulmate. The series uses the sci-fi conceit to tell six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love, all different in tone and featuring a spectrum of people and relationships.

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds via Fearless Minds.

“This is AMC’s first foray into non-serialized story-telling, and we’re trying to do so in the boldest way possible. The show explores how technological innovation can impact the most delicate matters of the heart, and each episode will turn personal life choices into high-stakes drama. It’s a fresh yet relatable idea, portrayed through wildly entertaining tales with unexpected twists, humor, and meaningful emotion,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “Will and Brett are immensely talented creators, and we are thrilled to have these new and observant voices on AMC.”

Said Bridges, “I’m thrilled to be working on this show with AMC. To get the opportunity to expand on the short film Brett and I made and tell new stories about how messed up love can make a person is something we’re both very grateful for and extremely excited about.”

2019 AMC Pilots & Series Orders

Said Goldstein, “I am extremely excited and honoured to make our show about soulmates with AMC, the network responsible for at least two of my favourite shows, one of which I definitely watched legally.”

Bridges co-wrote the Emmy-winning “USS Callister” episode of Black Mirror last season directed by Toby Haynes. He recently staffed on Season 3 of Stranger Things for Netflix. Bridges also adapted a feature based on the science fiction short story, Prize Of Peril, which is in development with Studio Canal and Grand Electric, and he wrote and directed the short film Shallow, a thriller starring Dan Stevens.

Actor, writer, comic and director Goldstein co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed feature film Superbob with Catherine Tate. He also co-wrote the three Nan specials on BBC One. Goldstein won the 2016 BIFA for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Adult Life Skills with Jodie Whittaker and can next be seen in the SXSW hit Wild Honey Pie alongside Jemima Kirke.

Symonds has previously produced award-winning drama and feature films, including the Thorne series for Sky One, the BAFTA-winning drama Complicit written by Guy Hibbert for Channel 4, the box office hit Kevin and Perry Go Large, and Danny Brocklehurst’s The Driver for BBC One.