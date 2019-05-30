Bob Shaye Thriller ‘Ambition’ To Hit Theaters In Shout! Studios & Unique Features Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios and Unique Features have teamed on a deal for the multi-platform distribution of Ambition, the suspense thriller directed by New Line Cinema and Unique Features founder Bob Shaye that will now hit select U.S. theaters day-and-date in the fall.

As part of a multi-year team-up between Shout! and Unique Features, Shout! Studios has acquired North American distribution rights to the pic including digital, VOD, broadcast and home entertainment.

Ambition, a modernist version of Douglas Sirk’s 1950s melodrama thrillers, stars Katherine Hughes as Jude Hunter, and intensely driven musician preparing for the biggest audition of her life. As a series of deaths surround her, she recognizes the pattern that seems to connect her with the deaths and her ambition. One night, her suspicions are confirmed: She becomes the target of a murderer fueled by the jealousy of her success.

Giles Matthey, Sonoya Mizuno and Bryan Batt also star in the pic, which includes a special appearance by horror maven (and Shaye’s sister) Lin Shaye. John Rocco and Jenna Wright penned the script.

Shaye Unique Features

Producers are Shaye and his longtime New Line and Unique Features partner Michael Lynne, who died in March, as well as Sarah Victor and Unique Features. Phillip B. Goldfine, Benjamin Sacks and Yuli Masinovsky are executive producers.

“I am tremendously enthused to have Shout! Studios bring our latest film Ambition to its intended audience,” Shaye said. “Shout! has the creativity, understanding, and sensitivity that reminds me of the most successful period of independent distribution at New Line. They aren’t just sales people. They are a new creative connection for movie goers looking for excitement, surprises, and fun. I don’t want to give all of those things away in this brief statement, but I believe Ambition arrives exactly in Shout!’s sweet spot.”

The deal was negotiated by Shout!’s Bob Emmer, SVP Content Licensing & Strategy David McIntosh and VP Business Affairs Vanessa Keiko Flanders with Seth Willenson on behalf of Unique Features.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Bob, Seth and Unique Features,” said Shout! founders and CEOs Emmer and Garson Foos. “This is a unique opportunity that brings together the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined two great independent media companies,” “Together, we’re excited to bringing this stylized suspense thriller to movie audiences everywhere.”