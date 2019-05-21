Amazon’s ‘The Power’ And Kristen Wiig Comedy Withdraw From Georgia Over Abortion Law

A Lionsgate film reuniting the Bridesmaids duo of Kristen Wiiig and Annie Mumolo and Amazon Prime series The Power have withdrawn from planned shoots in Georgia.
The state, which has become a hotbed of film and TV production in recent years, is also in the vanguard of states passing aggressive new proposals to ban abortion in all but a fraction of cases.
The pullout of Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, co-written by Wiig and Mumolo (who also co-wrote Bridesmaids), was confirmed to Deadline by a source close to the production. Produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions and directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film centers on best friends who leave their Midwestern town for a vacation in Florida.
The Power also opted out of filming its 10 episodes in Georgia, abandoning a recent scouting effort in the state. The adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s book, announced earlier this year, pairs Broadchurch producer Jane Featherstone and The Handmaid’s Tale director/executive producer Reed Morano. After word of the withdrawal surfaced Tuesday, Morano retweeted several approving reactions.
Georgia is among several states with Republican-controlled governments challenging abortion rights long protected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision by passing aggressive anti-abortion laws. Several Hollywood notables have been speaking out about working in the state. Even those not heading there for work, like Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones, have made it a topic. Film and TV production, thanks to an attractive 30% tax incentive, has boomed in the Peach State of late, with state officials reporting 455 productions in fiscal 2019 and more than $2 billion in economic impact.
The “heartbeat” law will take effect on January 1, barring an effective legal challenge. A range of entertainment figures have been speaking out against the state’s move, but Gov. Brian Kemp last weekend dismissed the backlash as a “squawk” from “C-list celebrities.”
Time had the first report of the withdrawals.
Neither Lionsgate nor Amazon responded to Deadline’s requests for comment.
