Amazon Studios Picks Up Lauren Oliver’s YA Drama ‘Panic’ To Series

Amazon Studios has picked up to series YA drama pilot Panic, from writer Lauren Oliver based on her best-selling book, and producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Ramping up a YA slate was one of the first major programming initiatives of Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke after she joined the company last year. The company greenlighted three YA drama pilots, Panic, College and The Wilds. Of the other two, College is not going forward while The Wilds is still in contention.

Written and created by Oliver based on her novel published by Harper Collins, Panic centers on a small town in America, where every year, the graduating seniors engage in a competition they believe is their one chance to escape. But this year, the rules have changed–and they must decide how much they are willing to risk in order to get out.

“Panic tells a story aimed at young adults, but anyone would be pulled in by the compelling characters and high stakes drama brought to life by Lauren Oliver. She is a rare talent in her ability to capture this generation so authentically,” said Salke.

Panic stars Olivia Welch as Heather, Mike Faist as Dodge, Ray Nicholson as Ray, and Will Chase as Sheriff Kean.

Oliver executive produces with Joe Roth & Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth Kirschenbaum Films (Maleficent 2). Alyssa Altman serves as co-executive producer along with Lynley Bird of Glasstown Entertainment, the company led by Oliver and Lexa Hillyer.

“I am excited that Amazon is broadening its scope to include stories of emergent adulthood, and grateful that Panic will be among their first generation,” said Oliver. “This has already been my favorite kind of project: long, thrilling, challenging, and immensely transformative. And we haven’t even started pre-production!”

Oliver is known for her widely popular novels which have been translated into 35 languages. She also penned the Delirium trilogy: Delirium, Pandemonium, and Requiem; and Before I Fall, which became a major motion picture in 2017. Her deal was negotiated by UTA, Stephen Barbara of Inkwell, and attorney Jamie Feldman.