EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has beaten out several buyers to take world rights (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland and free TV in France) to the Joseph Gordon-Levitt hijacking thriller 7500.

In the completed pic, Inception and Looper star Gordon-Levitt plays the co-pilot of a plane hijacked by terrorists. Patrick Vollrath directs from his own script. Endeavor Content cut the global deal with Amazon. FilmNation was on board for international.

The film marks Vollrath’s feature debut following his 2015 Oscar-nominated short Everything Will Be Okay. Producers are Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo of Augenschein Filmproduktion. Franz Novotny and Alexander Glehr (Novotny & Novotny Filmproduktion) are co-producing.. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lindsay Williams of the Gotham Group are executive producers.

Pic was funded with the support of Film and Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF, BKM, FFA, MFG, FFHSH as well as ÖFI, Filmfonds Vienna, and FISA. Universum (via the new KKR-backed German indie conglomerate) will distribute the film in Germany.

Earlier in the market, Amazon picked up U.S. rights to buzz Competition drama Les Miserables. German outfit Augenschein is on a roll with Joe Penna’s Stowaway and Franka Potente’s Home upcoming.

On a side note, this has been a buzzy market for Germany with this sale, the new KKR-backed German distribution group splashing on Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall and launching Library Pictures, and Terrence Malick’s Germany-shot A Hidden Life also closing with Fox Searchlight. As ever, Constantin has also been a key buyer in the market.