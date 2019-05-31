Amazon Developing Female Comedy ‘La Fresa’ From ‘Girlboss’ Creator, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg & Sony TV

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has put in development La Fresa, a female-focused action comedy from Girlboss creator Kay Cannon, up-and-comer Michele Grogin, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures and Sony TV, where Cannon and Laverne McKinnon’s K&L Productions is based.

Co-written by Cannon and Grogin, La Fresa is an action comedy about a privileged girl who discovers that her cushy life was built by nefarious means. When her life is turned upside down, she must embark on a dangerous rescue mission and will come to do things she never thought she could (or would) do.

Cannon is set to direct and will serve as showrunner and executive produce with McKinnon via their K&L Productions, along with Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver via Point Grey. Grogin is a co-executive producer. Sony Pictures TV produces in association with K&L Productions and Point Grey.

Pitch Perfect writer Cannon and McKinnon met on Girlboss, which Cannon created, executive produced and showran, and McKinnon executive produced. Shorty thereafter, they formed K&L Productions, which signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV in August. Cannon recently made her directorial debut with Blockers. In addition to Girlboss, Cannon’s TV credits include 30 Rock and New Girl. Cannon and McKinnon recently executive produced another female-focused comedy, Secret Society, which was in development at NBC. McKinnon is the former EVP Originals at Epix and served as SVP drama development at CBS.

La Fresa was put in development while Point Grey was based at Sony TV; the company recently entered into a joint venture with Lionsgate.

