Amandla Stenberg To Star In Damien Chazelle Musical Drama ‘The Eddy’ At Netflix

The Hate U Give star and celebrated advocate Amandla Stenberg is ready to show us even more range and talent in the forthcoming Netflix original series The Eddy. She will star in the new musical drama which co-stars Andre Holland.

Stenberg will play Julie, the teenage daughter of Elliott (Holland) who shows up suddenly in Paris and forces him to face his past. The Eddy is an eight-part musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

The series will include a stacked slate of directors including Academy Award-winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Cannes’ Camera d’Or-winner Houda Benyamina (Divines), Emmy-winner Alan Poul (Tales of the City) Five-time BAFTA, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning writer, Jack Thorne (Wonder) who will also write several episodes. Six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, Michael Jackson’s Bad), wrote all the band’s songs. Chazelle will also serve as executive producer along with Alan Poul, Jack Thorne, Glen Ballard. Jimmy Desmarais and Olivier Bibas of Atlantique Productions are also executive producing. Holland serves as Co-Executive Producer.

The series begins production this spring in France and features dialogue in French, English, and Arabic. The Eddy comes to Netflix from Endeavor Content and is slated to premiere in 2020.

Stenberg became known for her role in The Hunger Games franchise and soon became most influential voices when it comes to young Hollywood as well as advocacy for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community and underrepresented voices She starred in the critically acclaimed The Hate U Give based on the novel by Angie Thomas which shed light on the timely topic of police brutality against the black community. Her role in The Eddy will showcase her musical talent that is not often put in the spotlight. She plays the violin and has sung with singer-songwriter Zander Hawley. The duo released their first folk-rock EP in August 2015 under the name Honeywater.

Stenberg’s credits also include Amma Asante’s WWII drama Where Hands Touch, the sci-fi film The Darkest Minds as well as Everything, Everthing and As You Are which won the Special Jury Award at Sundance 20116. She appeared on Time as a Next Generation Leader and was honored with the 2019 Visibility Award by the Human Rights Campaign.

