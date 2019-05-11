“Our reproductive rights are being erased,” Milano said via . “Until women have legal control over our bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on.”
Alyssa Milano Calls For Sex Strike To Protest Restrictive Abortion Laws
Alyssa Milano, one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement, is taking a different approach to battling the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” anti-abortion bill recently codified in Georgia, with similar measures under consideration in other states.
In this case, Milano has advocated a #NoMas approach, calling on women to refrain from sex while their rights to their own bodies are at issue by state legislatures.
“Our reproductive rights are being erased,” Milano said via Twitter. “Until women have legal control over our bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on.”
So far, the tweet has won strong approval (although the demographics of supporters weren’t broken out), generating more than 10,000 likes and 4,000 retweets since its apperance on Friday. #SexStrike was also trending on Twitter Saturday.
