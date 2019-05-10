EXCLUSIVE: Altitude will launch sales in Cannes on 80s homage thriller Coming Soon, from the producers of The Witch and upcoming action-sci-fi Riot Girls.

Currently in pre-production, the movie is set to star Ajay Friese (Legendary TV’s Lost In Space) in the lead role. Filming is set for later this year and Altitude will also distribute in the UK.

In Coming Soon, a series of bizarre murders inspired by classic 80’s films are discovered in the sleepy UK town of Cliff Valley. The inhabitants find themselves in the middle of a murder investigation and three movie obsessed friends are caught up in the race to catch the killer.

Producers are Daniel Bekerman (The Witch) of Scythia Films, who recently wrapped production on Viggo Mortensen’s debut feature Falling, and Lauren Grant of Clique Pictures whose recent slate includes feature Riot Girls which is scheduled for release in 2019 through Good Deed Entertainment.

With a script from Ante Kovac and Quinn, the film will mark the debut feature of commercials director Kovac and is based on a proof of concept reel that inspired the film.

Daniel Quinn, Rory Halsall of Santa Carla Films and levelFILM’s David Hudakoc also serve as producers. Will Clarke, Mike Runagall and Andy Mayson act as executive producers for Altitude. levelFILM is handling Canadian distribution.

Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Sales noted, “Coming Soon is a killer riff on some of the most beloved and iconic movies of the 80’s, flipping them with a brilliant high concept twist that will thrill genre fans around the world.”

Altitude’s Cannes slate includes Asif Kapadia’s Diego Maradona, which screens in Official Selection Out of Competition, Olly Blackburn’s WWII thriller The Dynamite Room starring Jamie Bell, and Nick Rowland’s debut Calm With Horses, starring Barry Keoghan, Cosmo Jarvis, Ned Dennehy and Niamh Algar.