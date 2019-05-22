Allyance Media Group Ups Tommy Coriale To EVP Role; Hires Two Key Execs

Tony DiSanto’s Allyance Media Group is expanding its production team, promoting Tommy Coriale to EVP Production and Head of its DIGA Studios, and hiring two key executives: Stacey Altman as SVP, Unscripted, and Andrew Portnoy as SVP, Production. The moves comes on the heels of Nick Rigg and AJ Morewitz being named Heads of Unscripted and Scripted Development, respectively, and a growing volume of development and sales including Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Terror for Quibi.

Formerly General Manager of DIGA Studios, Coriale will oversee production across all of AMG as well as run the day-to-day business and operations of DIGA Studios. Coriale joined DIGA in September 2014, overseeing operations and development. Prior to DIGA, Coriale served as Executive in Charge at Eastern where he managed all aspects of production, most notably the Love & Hip Hop franchise on VH1.

As SVP of unscripted development at DIGA, Altman will be charged with execution of pilots and day-to-day oversight of the development slate, reporting to Rigg. Altman has held various positions with top-tier networks and production companies, including National Geographic, where she developed and executed the programming and development strategy of their flagship series, Explorer.

Portnoy will report directly to Coriale, and will oversee day-to-day production across all scripted and unscripted programming. Portnoy was previously SVP in charge of Strategic Content Operations for MTV, VH1 and Logo, where he led content franchise management for the network’s biggest series, including Jersey Shore Family Vacation.