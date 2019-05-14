‘All That’ Revival Gets Premiere Date On Nickelodeon; Jonas Brothers & Original Castmembers Guest

It’s been nearly a decade and a half since All That ended on Nickelodeon, and now the series revival has a premiere date. The Viacom-owned cable net said today that the reimagined show with an all-new cast will launch at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

The first episode also will feature appearances from three folks who were part of the original main cast: Kel Mitchell — who was a regular in Seasons 1-5 — Lori Beth Denberg (Seasons 1-4) and Josh Server (Seasons 1-6). They will reprise classic characters and sketches during the first season, including Mitchell in “Good Burger” and Denberg in “VItal Information” and “Loud Librarian.”

Also set for the premiere is a musical interlude by Jonas Brothers, who will close the episode with a performance of their recent No. 1 hit “Sucker.”

The new All That will introduce a TBA cast of kids to a new generation of viewers, along with original comedic sketches, beloved ones, new characters and impersonations of today’s popular celebrities. Each new episode will also feature a musical performance and guest stars from the worlds of TV, film, comedy and more.

Created by Brian Robbins and Mike Tollin and airing from 1994-2005, All That spawned spinoff series including Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show and The Nick Cannon Show and the feature Good Burger. That 1997 film starred Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, who executive produce the new All That alongside Kevin Kay. Jermaine Fowler serves as consulting producer, and Jonathan Judge directs the first three episodes.