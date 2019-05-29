‘All That’: Cast Set For Nickelodeon’s Sketch-Comedy Series Revival: Watch First-Look Video

Nickelodeon today unveiled the cast of All That, its sketch-comedy series revival that premieres next month. The new kids on the Nick are Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen. Watch an introductory video above, and read their bios and see a cast photo below.

The new All That will showcase original comedic sketches, beloved ones, new characters and impersonations of today’s popular celebrities. Each new episode also will feature a musical performance and guest stars from the worlds of TV, film, comedy and more.

Nickelodeon

The first episode also will feature appearances from original main cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg ,and Josh Server. They will reprise classic characters and sketches during the first season, including Mitchell in “Good Burger” and Denberg in “VItal Information” and “Loud Librarian.”

Executive produced by original All That alums Kenan Thompson and Mitchell, the new show launches June 15.

Here are bios for the new All That cast supplied by Nick:

Ryan Alessi

Born and raised in Chicago, Ryan Alessi, 14, began studying improv comedy at age eight with The Second City Improvisational Comedy Troupe. After moving to Los Angeles, he started studying with The Groundlings and developing his own characters and performing various impressions and accents.

Reece Caddell

A Denver native, Reece Caddell, 12, started acting at the age of five and began performing sketch comedy when she started a YouTube channel with her two older sisters.

Kate Godfrey

Kate Godfrey, 15, is an actress, singer and dancer from Scottsdale, AZ. She began her career in her local community theater at the age of nine and was quickly accepted to the Broadway Youth Ensemble where she performed in New York City.

Gabrielle Green

Gabrielle Green, 14, moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career after studying theatre at BAK Middle School of Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, FL. Her credits include acting, voiceover work and working as a brand representative.

Nathan Janak

Originally from Sugar Land, Texas, Nathan Janak, 14, began acting at age 6. In 2016, he participated in a nine-month intensive actor training program and later moved to Los Angeles. Janak has previously been seen as a guest star in Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger.

Lex Lumpkin

Lex Lumpkin, 13, is an actor, singer, writer, impressionist and pianist from Indianapolis. His acting career began two years ago when he played the role of Stuart in the Indianapolis Repertory Theater’s production of Stuart Little.

Chinguun Sergelen

Raised in Chicago, Chinguun Sergelen, 13, began acting at age 9. He is a Youth Ensemble member at the Second City Training Center Chicago and Laugh Out Loud Theater.